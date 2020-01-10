Passport Transport joins roster of SVRA sponsors

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) today announced that Passport Transport is now its “Official Transport Company.” Founded in 1970, Passport Transport offers world-class experience transporting vehicles of all kinds, including vintage racers and collector cars.

“As the only vintage racing organization with a national platform, we want to provide our car owners with this outstanding transport and hauling option for their cars and equipment.” said Tony Parella, SVRA CEO. “Passport Transport is a terrific example of our approach of working with sponsors to meet the real needs of our race teams.”

Over the last 50 years, Passport Transport has shipped thousands of treasured vehicles door-to-door with their fully enclosed auto transporters. Whether a customer’s prized possession is their daily driver, a classic collector, street rod, modern exotic, or a vintage race car, Passport takes the extra steps to ensure all vehicles’ safety because it shares each car owners’ appreciation of fine automobiles.

“With the growth of SVRA, owners increasingly want to experience bucket-list tracks across the country. Sometimes it’s more efficient to call on the services of a transport company to haul great distances and no other vendor offers the experience and full service of Passport Transport,” said Ed Watts, COO Passport Transport. “We’re also a great option for owners who don’t care to carry the overhead of expensive transport equipment. We’re excited to affiliate ourselves with such a fast-growing motorsports property as SVRA.”

Passport Transport joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA sponsors that include Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, Remington, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC and Marathon Coach. SVRA’s nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization’s growth strategy. Sponsorship agreements with powerful brands are combined with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and leveraging the high net worth demographic in the paddock for sponsorship attraction. This provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.

About SVRA:

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association is the premier vintage racing organization in the United States. Founded in 1978, SVRA has grown steadily to 2,500 active members with a database of over 14,000 race cars. The 2020 schedule consists of 14 events at some of the finest racing venues in the United States, including: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Lime Rock Park, Sebring, Road America, Watkins Glen, Road Atlanta, Auto Club Speedway, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Portland International Raceway and Virginia International Raceway (VIR). SVRA’s popular Vintage Race of Champions (VROC) series features legendary drivers from NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, Le Mans and more. SVRA hosted the first U.S. Vintage Racing National Championships at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas in 2013. Further information on SVRA, a complete annual schedule, and entry lists can be found on the SVRA website. Also be sure to check our Facebook page and YouTube channel which currently boasts a library of over 300 action-packed videos of events.