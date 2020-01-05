Acura takes turn at the front with new lap record at Roar

Acura Team Penske’s Ricky Taylor took IMSA’s DPi class to new territory Sunday morning at Daytona International Speedway as the defending class champion took the No. 7 ARX-05 to an unofficial lap record of 1m33.617s.

The Floridian was faster than the new record set by Mazda Team Joest’s Oliver Jarvis during last year’s qualifying for the Rolex 24 At Daytona (1m33.685s); the Briton’s Roar-leading lap of (1m33.398s) in the same No. 77 RT24-P set during the ‘qualifying session’ which determines pit lane location and garage order, is next on the Roar schedule.

Defending DPi champion Juan Pablo Montoya was next in the No. 6 ARX-05 (+0.167s), and Mazda’s Olivier Pla was a distant third (+0.615) in the No. 77 as the series lapped in sunny but cool conditions.

DragonSpeed leapt to the lead in LMP2 (1m35.140s) with Ben Hanley at the wheel of the No. 81 ORECA 07-Gibson, and held more than a half-second on the rest of the category.

GT Le Mans featured the indomitable Risi Competizione team and the No. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE (1m42.864s) with Daniel Serra leading the Nos. 912 Porsche 911 RSR driven by 2019 title winner Laurens Vanthoor (+0.123s) and the sister Porsche piloted by Nick Tandy (+0.180s).

Paul Miller Racing’s No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 stood atop GT Daytona with the lap produced by Bryan Sellers (1m45.322s). Dennis Olsen’s Pfaff Motorsports No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R (+0.496s) and Alvaro Parente’s No. 57 Heinricher Racing w/MSR Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3 (+0.711s) completed the top three.

RESULTS