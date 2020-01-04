Tincknell keeps Mazda on top in third Roar session

Mazda went to the top of the charts for the third straight session Saturday morning as IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship tests continued in the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

Harry Tincknell posted the fastest time of the weekend, 1m35.679s in the No. 55 Mazda Team Joest RT24-P. Second was teammate Olivier Pla, +0.481s in the No. 77, as Mazdas went 1-2 for the second consecutive session.

Thirty-seven of the 40 entries participated in the session, held in 75-degree temperatures and under cloudy skies. There is a 100-percent chance of rain for this afternoon.

Tristan Vautier was third, +0.515s in the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R, followed by Felipe Nasr, +0.704s in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac.

Colin Braun led LMP2 with a weekend-best lap of 1m38.205s in the No. 81 DragonSpeed USA ORECA 07-Gibson, followed by Gabriel Aubry (+1.244s) in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA.

Connor De Phillippi turned the fastest GTLM lap of the Roar (1m44.142s) in the No. 25 BMW Team RLL M8 GTE, shadowed by the two Porsches of Mathieu Jaminet (+0.065s in the No. 912 RSR-19) and Nick Tandy (+0.091s in the No. 911). Fourth was James Calado, +0.491s in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3.

Albert Costa led the GTD competitors, 1m47.084s in the No. 11 GRT Grasser Lamborghini Huracan GT3. He was followed by Trent Hindman, +0.096s in the No. 57 Heinricher with Meyer Shank Acura NSX GT3, and Spencer Pumpelly, +0.184s in the No. 44 GRT Magnus Lamborghini.

Jack Hawksworth had turned the fastest Roar lap (1m47.031s) on Friday’s first session in the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3. Co-driver Kyle Busch did not participate in the Saturday morning session. The No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus, meanwhile, turned only five laps before front-end contact with another competitor punched a hole in the radiator.

The No. 2 Rick Ware Racing Multimatic/Riley-Gibson missed the session due to repairs. The wiring harness was kicked out during driver change practice, leading to unspecified electrical problems.

Also parked were the No. 51 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA and the No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage GT3. Paul Dalla Lana will not be cleared to drive the latter entry in the Rolex 24 after injuring his Achilles tendon in a skiing accident. The team’s participation is tentative at this point.

UP NEXT: Session 4 at 3:35 p.m., followed by GTD and LMP2 qualifying.