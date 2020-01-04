Mazda launches eye-catching new DPi livery

Among the many lovely presentation changes among contained within IMSA’s 2020 WeatherTech SportsCar championship field, Mazda’s radical change to a predominantly white livery for the No. 77 RT24-P DPi has earned rave reviews at the Roar Before The 24.

The car that set Daytona International Speedway’s all-time sports car lap record last January has returned dressed in Arctic White, a color available for Mazda’s road cars, with blue and red stripes accenting the Multimatic-built chassis. The No. 77 driven by Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez, and Olivier Pla also features a new sponsor in oil brand Idemitsu, whose products have come the official supplier for all of Mazda Motorsports’ professional and grassroots racing endeavors as part of a multi-year agreement.

“We are very happy to show off the new Idemitsu colors on our No. 77 Mazda RT24-P this weekend,” Mazda Motorsport boss Nelson Cosgrove told RACER. “We didn’t tell too many people that we would be running the new colors, so we hope that it was a pleasant surprise. The staff at Idemitsu are very excited to be involved in the top levels of sports car racing, and we hope they are even more excited after Olivier Pla was the fastest Prototype today at the Roar.”