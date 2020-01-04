Jarvis, Mazda quickest in Roar night practice

Oliver Jarvis returned Mazda Team Joest to the top of the scoring chart in Saturday evening’s one-hour night session. Jarvis’ lap of 1m34.753s in the striking white No. 77 RT24-P was the best DPi lap of the Roar Before the Rolex 24, Mazda having paced four of the weekend’s five practice sessions.

Ryan Hunter-Reay made it a Mazda 1-2 for the third time, the IndyCar veteran just .445s back in the No. 55. Five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon was third in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R, followed by Ricky Taylor in the No. 7 Team Penske Acura ARX-05.

Weekend-best laps were also set in the three remaining classes: Harrison Newey led LMP2, with a 1m37.372s fast lap in the No. 81 DragonSpeed USA ORECA 07-Gibson, with Nicolas Lapierre second in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks entry.

The Porsche GT Team swept GTLM, with Laurens Vanthoor’s 1m43.513s in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR-19 just .080s faster than Fred Makowiecki in the No. 911. Third was Daniel Serra, .106s back in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3.

GTD saw a top-three sweep by Lamborghini. Franck Perera led the charge at 1m46.713s in the No. 11 GRT Grasser Orange1 Huracan GT3. Andy Lally was .027s back in the No. 11 GRT Magnus Lambo, followed by Andrea Caldarelli in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing entry.

The biggest development in GTD was a change of heart for Aston Martin Racing: After packing up the No. 98 Vantage GT3 at noon without turning a lap, the car was unloaded for the night session. Ross Gunn, Mathias Lauda and Pedro Lamy all took turns in the car, with Gunn’s best lap of 1m47.303s good enough for eighth in the class.

There was one flag, for a spin in Turn 7 by Shinya Mishmi in the No. 86 Acura with 19 minutes remaining in the session.

SESSION 5

UP NEXT: Session 6, Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. EST