Albuquerque Cadillac sets the pace in short Roar fourth session

Juan Pablo Montoya told the media at Daytona International Speedway during a Saturday afternoon media availability that, midway through the Roar Before the Rolex 24, Cadillac had yet to tip its hand.

A few hours later, Filipe Albuquerque put Action Express Racing’s No. 31 Whelen Cadillac DPi-V.R atop the charts in the fourth practice session with a lap of 1m36.441s, ending Mazda’s dominance of the opening three sessions.

Ryan Hunter-Reay (No. 55 Mazda RT24-P) wound up second in the 30-minute session, followed by the Cadillacs of Loic Duval (Mustang Sampling Racing/JDC-Miller No. 5) and Renger van der Zande (Konica Minolta No. 10).

Simon Trummer paced LMP2 in the No. 52 PRI Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA Gibson, with a 1m38.764s best. Mathieu Jaminet led GTLM, clocking a 1m44.542s in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR-19, while Frankie Montecalvo paced GTD, notching a 1m47.250s in the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3.

SESSION 4 RESULTS

UP NEXT: GTD and LMP2 qualifying, beginning at 4:15 p.m. EST. A one-hour night session begins at 7 p.m.