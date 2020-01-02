Catching Up With Katherine Legge

Katherine Legge visits for an episode of “Catching Up With” to take us inside her 2019 season with Heinricher Racing/Meyer Shank Racing, the surprising move to GEAR/Grasser Racing, and the variety of plans in motion to support the Girls Empowerment Around Racing initiative with teammate Christina Nielsen in the No. 19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
