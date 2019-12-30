The Week In Sports Cars, Dec. 30, with Pruett and Goodwin
Image by Levitt/LAT
The Week In Sports Cars, Dec. 30, with Pruett and Goodwin
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
4 hours ago
It’s the second of a two-part The Week In Sports Cars podcast recording for the holidays, driven by listener Q&A, with plenty of time spent on potential Hypercar and DPi convergence from hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
IMSA (starts at 3m12s)
WEC/AsLMs/ELMS/ACO (starts at 47m19s)
General and Fun (starts at 1h29m14s)
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
