The Week In Sports Cars, Dec. 30, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s the second of a two-part The Week In Sports Cars podcast recording for the holidays, driven by listener Q&A, with plenty of time spent on potential Hypercar and DPi convergence from hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Marshall Pruett

