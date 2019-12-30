Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, Dec. 30, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s the second of a two-part The Week In Sports Cars podcast recording for the holidays, driven by listener Q&A, with plenty of time spent on potential Hypercar and DPi convergence from hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion Topics:

  • IMSA (starts at 3m12s)
  • WEC/AsLMs/ELMS/ACO (starts at 47m19s)
  • General and Fun (starts at 1h29m14s)

