Meyer Shank reveals new-look Acura

Meyer Shank Racing has revealed new livery for its No. 86 AutoNation Acura NSX GT3.

The No. 86 AutoNation Acura NSX will be driven by full-season drivers Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry. They will be joined by Japanese driver Shinya Michimi for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds and French racer Jules Gounon for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The pink Acura is liveried in celebration of AutoNation’s DRV PNK campaign (https://drivepink.com). As of today, the DRV PNK campaign has raised over $20 million towards cancer research and treatment.

“We’re really excited to be partnered with AutoNation again for the 2020 season,” said Mike Shank. “What this company does with its DRV PNK campaign is really important to us and having a livery that stands out like this is an awesome way to raise awareness about what AutoNation is doing to help in the fight against breast cancer. We’ve got some great momentum from our GTD championship last season, and we have two champions as our full-time drivers this year so we are eager to get 2020 going.”

The all new livery will make its debut next week at the Roar Before the 24 Jan. 3-5, the first official test before the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Jan. 25-26.