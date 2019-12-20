FIA launches bid process for next generation Formula E

The ABB Formula E Championship has just begun the second season for its second generation car, but planning for the third is well underway.

The series and governing body the FIA have agreed on key requirements for the Gen3 project, which is set to be launched for the 2022/23 season. Objectives include achieving a higher performance level than the current Gen2 cars with a lighter and more agile chassis to further enhance capabilities for close racing on street circuits in city centers, which will remain Formula E’s mission.

The Gen3 cars will also be designed to showcase the continued improvements made in the development of electric vehicles. An important area of the technology included in the next generation Formula E car will be the enabling of fast charging. While it adds interest from the sporting perspective, reducing the charging time of electric vehicles is also a key factor in improving electric mobility for everyday users, and therefore in encouraging wider adoption of electric cars by the public.

Incorporating these directives, the FIA has issued three separate invitations to tender for the chassis, battery and tires of the Gen3 Formula E car, although potential suppliers may submit bids for more than one tender.

The Gen2 Formula E car, which debuted for the 2018/19 season, included power upgrades over the original spec car as well as improved battery endurance that eliminated the need for car swaps during races, among other enhancements explained in the following video:

The 2019/20 ABB Formula E Championship opened last month with a doubleheader in Saudia Arabia, with Envision Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird and BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Alex Sims taking the race wins. The next round will be held in Santiago, Chile on Jan. 18.