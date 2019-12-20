A 720hp holiday gift idea from Exotics Racing

Just in time for the holidays, Exotics Racing has added a 488 Pista — Ferrari’s most powerful V8-engined supercar — to its fleet. Perfect for that friend or family member who seems to have everything, the bright red “rossa corsa” Ferrari 488 Pista is now available for driving experiences on Exotics’ 1.2-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway road course.

These exhilarating experiences start at $599 for five laps — a holiday special offer giving guests up to 25 percent off (through Dec. 31) 488 Pista driving experiences.

“Exotics Racing is proud to offer this extraordinary supercar,” said Romain Thievin, co-founder. “This model is the most expensive car in our fleet (and) there is simply no comparison to getting behind the wheel — (the 488 Pista) is absolutely Ferrari’s most exciting car.”

Priced at $470,000, 488 Pista boasts the most powerful four-liter, 90-degree, twin-turbo V8 engine the legendary Italian automaker has ever created — 720hp. “Pista” means “racetrack” in Italian, and this supercar was clearly designed for it. It is more powerful, 200 pounds lighter, and ultimately faster than the legendary Ferrari 488 GTB with a top speed of 211 mph and acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds

