Royal Purple named Official Oil of Formula DRIFT

Formula DRIFT has announced a new partnership with Royal Purple, which will become the Official Oil of Formula DRIFT. The announcement of the new partnership was made by officials from both Royal Purple and Formula DRIFT in a press event at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis.

A recognized leader in high-performance synthetic lubricants, Royal Purple produces a wide range of products for nearly every consumer and industrial application. Unlike companies that primarily focus on fuel and other petroleum byproducts, Royal Purple’s sole mission is to develop products that significantly outperform other synthetic and mineral based oils. Royal Purple focuses exclusively on developing state-of-the-art lubricants that are frequently put to the test in high-performance and high-profile racing series such as Formula DRIFT.

As part of the new partnership with Formula DRIFT, Royal Purple will activate at every round, interacting with spectators at the tracks. There will also be entertainment for the popular FD Livestream in the form of original content produced by Formula DRIFT Media in collaboration with Royal Purple. As an additional benefit to the drivers and teams, Royal Purple will offer a contingency program for the PRO2 category, rewarding drivers who score points while using the lubricants.

“Formula DRIFT has been redefining motorsports entertainment for the last 15 years, creating a whole new level of excitement with an entertaining combination of style and speed,” said Jared Martin, Director, Channel Marketing for Finished Lubes & Chemicals of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. “Formula DRIFT hits the sweet spot of the younger demographic as well as the lifestyle of the hands-on performance enthusiasts who shop our retail partners, making it the perfect venue to showcase the Royal Purple brand.

In turn, Formula DRIFT President, Jim Liaw, had this to say: “We’re delighted to welcome Royal Purple back to Formula DRIFT in a bigger, more interactive way. As the series continues to grow in its appeal, entertainment value and digital reach, we are able to offer sponsors a tremendous package that connects them directly to the enthusiasts who are their potential consumers. We hope to make more announcements before the start of the 2020 season at its traditional home on the streets of Long Beach.”

In addition to its on-site and digital activations throughout the season, Royal Purple willalso be represented in competition by Dylan Hughes in his Royal Purple / Achilles TiresBMW M3. Dylan narrowly missed the 2018 FD Link ECU PRO2 Championship title and almost claimed the 2019 FD Black Magic PRO category Rookie of the Year title, so will undoubtedly be a driver to watch in the 2020 season.

The 2020 Formula DRIFT Black Magic Pro Championship kicks off on April 10-11 on the streets of Long Beach. Please visit formulad.com for 2020 event details, ticketpurchases, driver profiles and livestream information.

About Royal Purple: Based in Porter, Texas, Royal Purple is a leading high-performance synthetic lubricants, chemical products and filter manufacturer offering a full range of premium products for both street vehicles and competition on the track. As synthetic experts for over 30 years, Royal Purple is distributed in countries around the world including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, United Kingdom, Australia and Italy. Royal Purple was acquired in 2012 by Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT), a leading refiner and processor of specialty hydrocarbon products headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information on Royal Purple and its comprehensive line of high-performance synthetic lubricants, chemicals and filters, please visit http://www.RoyalPurple.com.

About Formula DRIFT: Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into aworldwide competitive sport that challenges each driver’s ability and control. Formula DRIFT provides a series for professional drifters to compete nationwide for the coveted Formula DRIFT Championship. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport. Formula DRIFT has the most viewed drifting livestream in the world, catering to more than six million fans in 2018. The series is featured on CBS Sports in the USA and distributed globally by IMG Media, reaching more than 400 million households. The new partnership with Facebook means Formula DRIFT also has access to more than 2.3 billion active monthly users around the world.