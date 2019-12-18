Feel Alive: Racing as an emotional pursuit

Regardless of how the technical boffins and brilliant innovators of racing see it, motor racing is at its heart an emotional pursuit. It is about creating and experiencing a feeling – joy, excitement, pride, exhilaration, frustration, heartbreak – all feelings that confirm for us humans that we are indeed alive. At Mazda, we believe one of the purposes, maybe even obligations, of being human is to uplift other humans, to inspire others to experience feelings that enrich their lives.

We also believe that motor racing is uniquely set up to allow others to live their best lives, to feel enriched and to uplift others. Whether competing in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, racing a Spec Miata at a local track, standing at the fence line watching great racing or tuned in to see our heroes race on TV, racing generates an emotional reaction in even those with just a casual interest.

“The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, the human drama of (athletic) competition” are famous words courtesy of ABC’s Wide World of Sports, capturing the essence of why competition is so engaging. We all need heroes and villains, and sports is where we find them in the modern world.

Motorsport is no exception and those who participate, as a driver or in another capacity, are in a higher state of being, and are rewarded for their efforts by living life as their best self. There is no doubt that living and working in motorsports can be hard with lots of travel, time away from family, long, long days and nights with little material reward. However, to those who know the emotional rewards, there is nothing we would rather do. Simple victories – be they finishing first or simply beating our own expectations, deliver a deep sense of accomplishment and joy that enriches in a way that seems entirely disproportionate to those poor souls who have not sampled “Feeling Alive” as we do in racing.