Deegan signs driver development contract with Ford

Rising NASCAR star Hailie Deegan has signed a development contract with Ford Performance.

The 18-year-old will spend 2020 competing across multiple series with DGR-Crosley, which announced its own switch to Ford last week. She will contest all 20 races in the ARCA Menards Series, as well as select events in the Multimatic Motorsports Mustang GT4 in IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge.

“Hailie has shown in her brief time behind the wheel of a stock car that she’s got what it takes to be successful,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Our goal is to put her on a path to realize our shared goal of winning championships, and part of that is gaining experience on tracks such as road courses and superspeedways. We feel this year will serve as a good foundation for what lies ahead.”

Deegan registered three ARCA Menards Series West (formerly NASCAR K&N Series West) victories in two full seasons, and is coming off a 2019 campaign that included two wins and third in the final standings. In 14 starts, she registered three poles, eight top-five and 11 top-10 finishes. In addition, she made six ARCA Menards Series starts, with her best finish being fifth at Lucas Oil Raceway.

“I could not be more excited to join Ford Performance and DGR-Crosley,” said Deegan, whose father Brian has enjoyed success in Ford machinery in rallycross and off-road racing.

“It became clear quickly that I align with the Ford Performance vision of driver development and our shared drive to win. It is also extra-special to get to race with Ford, a family company, that already had ties to my family. Growing up watching my dad race a Ford, and now to be able to do the same thing is very cool.

“It’s also important to me to be teamed up with a hardworking group such as DGR with like minded vision and goals. We are all committed to work as hard as it takes to finish on top. I look forward to the upcoming season and learning as much as possible to get me closer to accomplishing my goals of winning races.”

Deegan is scheduled to make her debut behind the wheel of a Mustang GT4 at the upcoming IMSA Roar Before the 24 test session at Daytona International Speedway on January 3, 2020. That will serve as preparation for her first event, which will be in the Michelin Pilot Challenge opener at Daytona on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, where she will partner with fellow Ford Performance development driver Chase Briscoe.