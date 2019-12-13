Stevens-Miller Racing puts Trans Am TA2 front and center at PRI

Stevens-Miller Racing has brought Trans Am’s TA2 category to the forefront of the annual Performance Racing Industry Show (PRI) in Indianapolis with cars and equipment featured in the Sunoco Fuels, PREFIX, Liqui Moly, and Howe Racing Enterprises exhibits. SMR and its partners are doing their best to raise the awareness of the Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli and, specifically, TA2 Powered by AEM.

“PRI is extremely important to the racing industry — from Formula 1 to karting — it’s all here,” SMR owner Joe Stevens said. “Our chassis builder, engine builder, component suppliers, as well as the fuel and lubricants we use in our SMR cars, are exhibitors, and for the last two years we’ve done everything we can to support both them and Trans Am at this show.

“We were thrilled to have been asked by Trans Am’s fuel supplier Sunoco (booth 325) to have a car in their exhibit. We did a special one-off wrap on our 2019 Howe Camaro that uses our sponsor Berryman Products unique component graphic. It’s come out really cool and will be a real show-stopper for sure.

“Liqui Moly is attending for the first time (booth 6000) and will be distributing their 2020 calendars featuring our No. 77 Liqui Moly Mustang that finished second in the 2019 championship, driven by Dillon Machavern,” Stevens continued. “PREFIX will be making their second appearance at PRI (booth 3260) and will be featuring their TA2 CHOICE engines. Howe Racing Enterprises is in their 35th year of participating at PRI (booth 5049) and will have their new 2020 TA2 Camaro on display.

“As a team, we know how important it is to support our sponsors and we know how important it is to support the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and TA2 powered by AEM. With the announcement of 10 of the 13 rounds being live-streamed in 2020, we and our sponsors are working hard to get the word out on what we consider to be the best bang for the buck and the best competition in American road racing.”