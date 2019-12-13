Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Big money from RM Sotheby’s online F1 memorabilia auction

Image by RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s concluded its online sale of Formula 1 memorabilia last week with total sales of $728,454.

Featuring 103 lots of collectibles — offered entirely without reserve — the sale included items ranging from large-scale handmade models to racing helmets and suits, with an emphasis on the late 1980s, early 1990s and 2000s.

Leading the sale was a McLaren Honda signed helmet (1988), believed to have been worn in the first championship year of three-time world champion Ayrton Senna. The helmet doubled its pre-sale estimate of $50,000 to achieve $102,000.

Also exceeding expectations was an 800+ hp, 3.0-liter, naturally aspirated Ferrari Tipo 051/B/C V-10 engine designed by Paolo Martinelli. Built to power one of the most successful Formula 1 cars of all time, the F2002, the engine brought $93,600 against a pre-sale estimate of $50,000-$70,000.

Rounding out the top three was the Ayrton Senna McLaren Honda racing suit, also believed to have been worn during the 1988 season, which reached $36,000. It’s pre-sale estimate was $10,000-$20,000.

See all results from the sale at VintageMotorsport.com

Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

