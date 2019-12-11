Vietnam reveals additional corner

Organizers of the new Vietnam Grand Prix have revealed an additional corner at the end of the Hanoi circuit — a mixture of permanent and street sections of track that is now under construction for next April’s inaugural race. The track, which initially featured 22 turns and “takes inspiration from historic circuits such as Suzuka, Monaco and Nurburgring,” has been reprofiled to fit around existing infrastructure in the Vietenamese capital.

The final section of the lap has been reconfigured, with a 23rd corner added and the track widened by around 50ft. Where the final two corners were previously a quick left followed by a much tighter left, the track will now wind further to the right before a tight left followed by another more open left.

The changes extend the circuit length slightly, from 3.46 to 3.48 miles, and puts it equal with Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit for the most turns on the F1 calendar.

“In the course of building our new track, and carrying out geographical assessments, we have adjusted Turn 22 and added Turn 23 in consultation with Formula 1 and the FIA,” said Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation. Chi added that the track design has been engineered to foster entertaining racing and overtaking.

“We have a long stretch, which at 1.6km (0.99 miles) is one of the longest stretches on the calendar, and will see cars reach up to 335km/h (208mph),” added Chi.

Circuit construction is expected to be completed by early January, with the 300 meter/984ft-long pit building, inspired by Hanoi’s Imperial Citadel of Thang Long (pictured, top), set to be ready before the end of the year.

The Hanoi Circuit is the first to have been created by Formula 1’s in-house Motorsports team, in collaboration with circuit designers Tilke, which was responsible for Austin’s Circuit of The Americas design, among others.