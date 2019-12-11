The Week In IndyCar, Dec. 11, with Conor Daly

Conor Daly returns to The Week In IndyCar podcast to answer listener-driven questions on his new deal with Ed Carpenter Racing, whether he’ll push to stay in the No. 20 Chevy after the Indy 500 if he’s inside the top 10 in points, who would win an Anchorman-style fight among IndyCar teams behind the Brickyard, and more through submissions made via social media.
International Racing 1hr ago
Jones to race in DTM with WRT Audi
Dubai-born Briton Ed Jones, who switched from European single-seater racing to the Road to Indy ladder in 2015, is heading back across the (…)
Insights & Analysis 5hr ago
Robin Miller's Mailbag for December 11, presented by Honda Racing / HPD
Welcome to the Robin Miller Mailbag presented by Honda Racing / HPD. You can follow the Santa Clarita, California-based company at: (…)
IMSA 15hr ago
New look for Pfaff Porsche team
Pfaff Motorsports will rely on a revised driver line-up and new primary sponsor on its return to IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 16hr ago
F4 U.S. and F3 Americas champions honored in Paris
The 2019 season culminated for Formula 4 United States Championship and F3 Americas Championship Powered by Honda champions Joshua Car (F4 (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
Logano optimistic about Next Gen NASCAR
Joey Logano expects the Next Gen car to be a challenge for drivers, which will result in more mistakes – and potentially, better racing (…)
IndyCar 20hr ago
GMR becomes naming rights sponsor of Indy GP
Global Medical Response (GMR) has signed a multi-year agreement to become the title sponsor of the NTT IndyCar Series road race in May at (…)
Insights & Analysis 21hr ago
CRANDALL: The regrouping process begins for Truex and Hamlin
As Kyle Busch basks in the glory of being the toast of the town as this year’s NASCAR Cup Series champion, his two fellow (…)
IMSA 22hr ago
Mower joins BMW Team RLL as team manager
BMW Team RLL has appointed Chris Mower as its new team manager. The Briton joins the factory BMW M8 GT Le Mans program from Mazda Team (…)
IMSA 22hr ago
Figueiredo, Calderon round out GEAR/Grasser line-up
Katherine Legge and Christina Nielsen will contest the upcoming WeatherTech SportsCar championship season with the help of a familiar (…)
Formula 1 22hr ago
No frustration at lack of F1 promotion – de Vries
2019 Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries insists he is not frustrated by the lack of a chance for him in Formula 1 next season. Last year, the (…)
Comments