Daly lands ECR road course seat

Two years of hard work have paid off for Conor Daly, who will return to the NTT IndyCar Series with Ed Carpenter Racing as the driver of the No. 20 Chevy on road and street courses, and complete ECR’s three-car Indy 500 effort.

The second-generation racer teams with his home state outfit after spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons driving for five different IndyCar programs.

“As an Indiana kid, it just feels right to be getting a chance with Ed Carpenter Racing,” said Daly, who turns 28 next week. “This team has done such an incredible job over the years and I have a tremendous amount of respect for Ed and this group. I look forward to entering a season feeling fully prepared with simulator time and testing for the first time in several years.”

After losing his full-time seat at A.J. Foyt Racing following the 2017 season, Daly secured sponsorship from the United State military with the Air Force branch serving as his primary partner. A strong run at the Indy 500 in May, where he placed 10th driving for Andretti Autosport, and a sixth at Gateway for Carlin Racing underscored Daly’s readiness for a bigger opportunity in the series.

“I am so thankful for the loyalty the U.S. Air Force has demonstrated along with the faith in me to get the job done,” Daly added. “This has been an incredible relationship to see grow and get stronger as we continue to add races to our program. I couldn’t be happier to be getting one more step closer to full-time IndyCar competition.”

Along with Carpenter in the No. 20, Daly will have promising Indy Lights graduate Rinus VeeKay from Holland to work with in 2020. The young Dutchman earned six wins last season on the Road To Indy, and as a trio, ECR has assembled one of its strongest driver lineups to date.

“I am extremely proud and excited to welcome Conor Daly and the U.S. Air Force to Ed Carpenter Racing!” Carpenter said. “I have seen Conor grow and mature over the course of his career and am confident that his best years are yet to come. It is a huge honor to represent the men and women who serve in the U.S. Air Force and we hope to make them proud this season.”