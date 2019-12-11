Multiple names added to WEC Rookie Test entry list

Some new names have been added to the entry list for Sunday’s FIA WEC Bahrain Rookie Test today, which features 16 cars across the four classes.

In LMP2, Colin Noble is one of them. The Scotsman (pictured above), a regular in the LMP3 ranks of the ELMS, Le Mans Cup and Asian Le Mans Series, is set to drive a current-spec LMP2 car for the first time during the day’s running.

He is listed against the Racing Team Nederland’s ORECA, but is understood is to be part of a driver evaluation for 2020 with G-Drive Racing. Both team’s cars are run by TDS Racing.

Notably, G-Drive’s Aurus 01 will test on Michelin tires this weekend. The Russian team ran with Dunlop during the 2019 ELMS season.

Also listed in LMP2 with Racing Team Nederland is 18-year-old Frenchman Charles Milesi, who spent 2019 competing in Japanese Formula 3.

At Jackie Chan DC Racing, Bahraini driver Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa will also test an LMP2 for the first time after competing in Middle East Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge.

In the GTE ranks, LMP2 regular Gabriel Aubry will take to the wheel of the No.95 Aston Martin Vantage AMR. He will be joined by Britain’s Andrew Watson, who is a full season driver with Gulf Racing in GTE Am.

Lasse Sorensen, AMR factory driver Marco Sorensen’s younger brother, will also test. The Dane is a former French F4 Champion as well as current NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Elite 2 Champion.

GTE Am’s single entry from Project 1 features former Bentley factory driver Vincent Abril, 2018 IMSA Hurley Hayward GT3 Cup Scholarship winner Maxwell Root, Austrian Philipp Sager and Norwegian Porsche Carrera Cup driver Marius Nakken.

The testing on Sunday is set to be split into two sessions, with five hours of total track time.

Click here for the full test entry list.