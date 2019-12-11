DGR-Crosley switches to Ford

DGR-Crosley has announced a switch in manufacturers for the 2020 NASCAR season.

The organization will compete under the Ford banner beginning next season in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series as well as late models and the ARCA Menards Series. DGR is co-owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and Bo LeMastus and comes off its most successful season with a victory by rookie Tyler Ankrum and a playoff appearance.

“We’re very excited to have DGR-Crosley come to Ford as part of our long-term efforts to develop drivers for NASCAR,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “We have just scratched the surface of what is possible in developing the next generation of Ford drivers with people like Chase Briscoe, and we believe a coordinated effort with a team like DGR-Crosley will help move that process forward successfully.

“David Gilliland was a trusted and valued Ford driver in NASCAR for many years, and we look forward to renewing that relationship with him in this new effort.”

Gilliland drove a Ford for the majority of his NASCAR Cup Series career. His ties to Ford can also be found in his starts in both the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Per the team’s announcement, “the multi-year manufacturer agreement will help further develop Ford’s pipeline of young talent to support their successful efforts in NASCAR’s top series.”

A driver line-up will be announced in the coming days.

“I’m super excited about the partnership with Ford and how things are lining up for 2020,” said Gilliland. “I spent a lot of time racing Fords throughout my career, and it’s really special to now be able to bring them into our race shop. A lot of time and consideration was spent on this decision, and internally we know that this is the move that we needed to make in order to advance our program to the top level.

“We have a great group of hard-working, talented people at DGR-Crosley, and with Ford coming on board, our future is really bright. We’re excited for all the things ahead.”