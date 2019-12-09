Fittipaldi waiting on Kubica news at Haas

Pietro Fittipaldi admits he is waiting to see what Robert Kubica decides to do in 2020 as he chases the reserve driver role at Haas.

The Brazilian has been a test driver at Haas this season but does not have the required Super License points for a reserve role with the team. Haas has offered Kubica a deal as reserve driver but it looks increasingly likely to miss out on the Pole, as he is also wanted by Racing Point.

“I’m waiting on (Kubica) to see what happens there,” Fittipaldi said. “I don’t know what the rumors are, what’s going on. That is a key part of it as well. I’d like to continue with the team and I’m pretty confident it’ll happen. But then I don’t know where Robert will play into it as well; if it’s going to happen, it doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to be without a role.”

Fittipaldi hopes that Friday practice outings — which will be worth one Super License point per appearance next season — will allow him to reach the required number to become reserve driver next year.

“For sure if I continue with Haas I would like an increased role. The Super License is something I’m working on, but as soon as I get that I would like to be the reserve driver for the team. One step at a time though and I know there’s no in-season testing next year, so free practices will be important. So for sure I’d like to continue what I’m doing and then do more for next year. I’m four points away from getting that Super License.

“If we complete four FP1s next year then we get the points, but then there’s also other ways to race in a championship to get points. It’s important we get it.”