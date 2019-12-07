Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Big money for ex-Schumacher Ferrari at RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi auction

Image courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

RM Sotheby’s made history Nov. 30 with the first-ever international collector car auction to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates and the first auction to take place at an F1 Grand Prix.

The auction house presented a lineup of 40 blue-chip collector cars — ranging from victorious Grand Prix racing machines to iconic sports cars and sought-after, low-mileage modern hypercars — and generated total sales of $31.3 million among bidders from 28 countries.

Michael Schumacher’s championship-winning 2002 Ferrari F2002 (pictured above) sold for $6,643,750 to become the second most valuable Formula 1 car ever sold at auction, after the Schumacher Ferrari F2001 that RM Sotheby’s sold for $7.5m in 2017.

View the top 10 results of the auction at VintageMotorsport.com

 

