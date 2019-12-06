Elliott continues as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver

Chase Elliott’s reign as the Most Popular Driver in NASCAR will continue for another year.

Thursday night during the Champion’s Week awards banquet Elliott was once again named the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver. Elliott was also awarded the honor for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series last season.

A fan vote determines the winner of the Most Popular Driver Award, which has been presented annually since 1953. Elliott received 39 percent of the vote.

“It was great,” said Elliott. “Just an honor really and just a big ‘thank you’ to everybody that voted. Obviously, it took a lot of votes to make it happen, and everybody that took time to do that, I do really appreciate it. Like I said out there (on stage), it’s more than a trophy or a sticker or an award.

“I just really enjoyed this past season and just seeing all the people that were at the racetrack wanting to see us do good. You can genuinely feel that, and it goes a long way. So I appreciate it and hopefully try to make everybody proud next year too.”

The driver of the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet also extends what has been an incredible streak for the Elliott and Earnhardt families. Of the last 30 Most Popular Driver awards handed out, an Elliott or Earnhardt has won 29 of them.

The last driver not named Elliott or Earnhardt to be presented the award was Darrell Waltrip in both 1989 and ’90.

Earlier this week Ross Chastain was named the Most Popular Driver for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series while Justin Allgaier took the honor in the Xfinity Series.

Also presented during the awards show: