RCR adds Alfredo to Xfinity Series program

Richard Childress Racing has added Anthony Alfredo to its Xfinity Series lineup in the No. 21 Chevrolet.

For the 2020 season, Alfredo will split time in the car with the previously announced Myatt Snider. Alfredo is a former NASCAR Next member (class of 2018) who will be competing in the Xfinity Series for the first time.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing in 2020,” said Alfredo in a team release. “It’s every racer’s dream to drive for such an iconic organization like RCR. I’m very thankful for everyone that has helped put this together, including my family, friends, and our partners. This is a career-making opportunity for me, and I plan to take full advantage of it.”

This year Alfredo ran 13 races in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series as a rookie with DGR Crosley, earning two top-10 finishes. Alfredo’s resume also includes a full NASCAR K&N Pro Series East schedule (’18), where he finished fifth in points with one win. He has also previously competed for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s late model program (in ’17), where he won twice and finished second in points.

“I’ve watched Anthony drive in the Truck Series this past season and I’m certain he’ll do well in our Xfinity Series cars,” said team owner Richard Childress. “RCR has had a lot of success over the years producing young, talented drivers through our development program. I believe that Anthony will fit right into that same mold.”

Snider is slated to open the season in the No. 21 car at Daytona. The number of races Alfredo will contest was not announced.