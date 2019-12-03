LaJoie returning to Go Fas Racing for 2020

Go Fas Racing and Corey LaJoie have announced a continuation of their pairing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

It will be LaJoie’s second season in the No. 32 Ford Mustang. The organization has also previously announced a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing, which will include chassis and data support.

LaJoie finished 29th in the 2019 standings with seven top-20 finishes, including a career-best finish of sixth in the summer Daytona race. The two top-10 finishes LaJoie earned also tied the single-season high for the organization that previous driver Matt DiBenedetto set in 2017.

“I’m really happy that we were able to work it out so I’m able to drive the No. 32 Mustang in 2020,” said LaJoie. “This group is a lot of fun to go racing with, and I look forward to utilizing these SHR cars and putting together some solid runs. We had some really good finishes in 2019, and I’m excited because with the potential we have going forward, we can make 2020 an even better year.”

Although LaJoie has 93 career starts in the Cup Series, the ’19 season was his first full year in the series. Next year LaJoie will work with a new crew chief (TBA) after revealing on his “Sunday Monday” podcast that Randy Cox will be coming off the road.

“Mason [St. Hilaire] and I are excited to bring Corey back and continue Go Fas Racing’s growth with 2019 being our best year ever,” said team owner Archie St. Hilaire. “The Stewart-Haas Racing alliance should allow us to continue that progress throughout the 2020 season with all the great employees and marketing partners this team has! We couldn’t be more excited for the 2020 season to begin.”

Go Fas also announced that among the team’s sponsors returning next year will be Schluter Systems, Keen Parts, Superior Logistics, and Drydene Performance Products.