JTG Daugherty's 2020 car number, crew chief lineup

JTG Daugherty Racing has finalized its car number and crew chief lineup for drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece.

Stenhouse, coming to the team in 2020, will drive the No. 47 Chevrolet and continue working with Brian Pattie, who is also joining JTG. The duo spent the last three years working together at Roush Fenway Racing.

“I’m very grateful to have Brian join me at JTG Daugherty Racing next season,” said Stenhouse in a team release. “Working together the past several seasons, our relationship away from the track has really developed, and I know that will speed up the process of getting familiar and plugged into the team as quick as possible.

“He knows what I’m looking for and I know what he expects from me. This team is a great fit for both of us, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the success JTG Daugherty Racing has been building.”

Said team owner Tad Geschickter, “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Brian Pattie to JTG Daugherty Racing. With Brian’s veteran experience and knowledge at NASCAR’s premier level, we know he is going to be a great asset to the organization and work well with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.”

Preece, meanwhile, will slot into the No. 37 Chevrolet and be paired with crew chief Trent Owens.

“Trent is a veteran at our organization leading the charge on the No. 37 car for the past three seasons,” said Geschickter. “He elevated a young driver in his second year in the series to consistently running in the top 15, and we have high expectations that he will be a great fit with Ryan Preece next year in his sophomore season.”

The ’19 season was Preece’s rookie year in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Preece drove the No. 47 car to three top-10 finishes and 26th in the standings.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Trent Owens this upcoming season,” said Preece. “Our teams worked closely together in 2019. It was impressive to see what he’s done with the No. 37 team the last three years. I really want to continue building on that and bringing both cars in the top 15 regularly next year.”