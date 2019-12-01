Ferrari under investigation for Leclerc fuel irregularity

Ferrari started the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Charles Leclerc’s car under investigation for a fuel discrepancy.

The FIA carries out random checks of the amount of fuel teams have put in the cars before the race, to monitor whether it matches with the amount the team claims to have run. FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer says the amount of fuel in Leclerc’s car did not tally with the amount declared by Ferrari and therefore has reported it to the stewards.

“The fuel declaration of car number 16 was checked before the car left the pit lane,” Bauer said. “There was a significant difference between the declaration of the team and the amount of fuel inside the car. As this is not in compliance with TD/12-19 I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

FIA race director Michael Masi told RACER on the grid that the matter would be investigated after the race, with the stewards now needing to focus on on-track action and unable to summon Ferrari members regarding the discrepancy.

Ferrari has now been summoned to appear in front of the stewards after the race.

Leclerc was able to start the race from third on the grid as normal, taking second place from Max Verstappen on the opening lap.