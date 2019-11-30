Museum fundraiser giving away Cobra used in ‘Ford v Ferrari’

The popularity of the movie “Ford v Ferrari” inspired the five-year-old Cobra Experience Museum to host a fundraising sweepstakes to give away a 427 Superformance Cobra used in the movie.
The car is done in Indigo Blue with Wimbledon White Le Mans stripes, a Roush 427cid V8, Tremec TKO-600 transmission and certificate of authenticity. The winning ticket will be chosen on June 6, 2020, at the museum’s sixth annual Cobra Day Car Show.
Get more info and enter the sweepstakes at VintageMotorsport.com.
