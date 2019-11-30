Museum fundraiser giving away Cobra used in ‘Ford v Ferrari’

The popularity of the movie “Ford v Ferrari” inspired the five-year-old Cobra Experience Museum to host a fundraising sweepstakes to give away a 427 Superformance Cobra used in the movie.

The car is done in Indigo Blue with Wimbledon White Le Mans stripes, a Roush 427cid V8, Tremec TKO-600 transmission and certificate of authenticity. The winning ticket will be chosen on June 6, 2020, at the museum’s sixth annual Cobra Day Car Show.