Podcast interview: Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski has now put in 10 full years in the NASCAR Cup Series. Although the former champion often looks ahead, focusing on goals he still wants to check off, Keselowski can also reflect when given a chance. On this week’s edition of The Racing Writer’s Podcast, Keselowski not only thought about how long he’s now been competing at NASCAR’s top level, but the ups and downs the 2019 season included for his No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Some more of what you’ll also hear:

How it feels for a driver to be at Homestead-Miami Speedway when they aren’t competing for the championship

How Keselowski views making the Championship 4 versus winning the championship

If Keselowski thought he’d have a second championship by now (his first came in 2012)

The stress of the playoffs

The incentive of playoff points and stages

Keselowski’s thoughts on the rules package; Jim France and the RTA