Western Conference 2020 U.S. Majors Tour schedule released

The Western Conference 2020 SCCA U.S. Majors Tour competition calendar has been released. Six different venues will host Western Conference events this year for a total of 12 races. The season again opens in Southern California in January and travels up the Pacific Coast over five months to finish in Washington.

Half of the six events will be three-day weekends. Two events on the Western Conference schedule are Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour series dates, with those events being at Buttonwillow Raceway Park and Portland International Raceway. Competitors should be aware, however, that the annual Buttonwillow Raceway Park event has been moved up from April to February.

As always, the calendar below is subject to change, but the current 2020 U.S. Majors Tour Western Conference schedule is comprised of the following:

– January 24-26: Auto Club Speedway; Fontana, California

– February 21-23: Buttonwillow Raceway Park; Buttonwillow, California

– March 21-22: Willow Springs Raceway; Rosamond, California

– April 3-5: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca; Salinas, California

– May 16-17: Portland International Raceway; Portland, Oregon

– May 23-24: Pacific Raceways; Kent, Washington

Schedules for other SCCA U.S. Majors Tour Conferences will be published as they are finalized. Only SCCA Full Competition and SCCA Pro Racing License holders may register for U.S. Majors Tour or Hoosier Super Tour events. Again this year, both the U.S. Majors Tour and Hoosier Super Tour serve as pathways to the 2020 SCCA National Championship Runoffs being held at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.