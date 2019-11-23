Trans Am onboard: Ken Thwaits, drafting king

A look back at Ken Thwaits drafting his way to take first in the SGT class at Circuit of The Americas in October.
Le Mans/WEC 1hr ago
DragonSpeed targets Le Mans return via ELMS
American-flagged LMP2 and IndyCar team DragonSpeed has confirmed that it will return to the European Le Mans Series next season, and request (…)
Formula E 2hr ago
Guenther loses second place in Saudi Race 2 to penalty
BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Max Guenther has lost his second-place finish in the second half of the ABB Formula E Championship (…)
International Racing 5hr ago
Cassidy wins first DTM/Super GT ‘Dream Race’
Super GT took bragging rights over DTM Saturday at Fuji Speedway as regular Japanese series front-runner Nick Cassidy took a commanding (…)
Formula E 6hr ago
Sims takes Formula E Race 2 for Andretti BMW
For the second straight day, Alex Sims won an ABB Formula E Championship pole. Unlike yesterday, though, he also scooped the (…)
Videos 9hr ago
Kyalami 9H live stream
Stream live the season finale for the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli. (…)
Off Road 14hr ago
Baja 1000: Manana was the right choice
The road to Ensenada’s fabled Horsepower Ranch is a short, undulating dirt road that takes lucky visitors to a 140-acre slice of (…)
Off Road 15hr ago
Baja 1000 with Rossi and Honda, Day 2: Dangers of a day off
Melissa Eickhoff is embedded with the Honda Off-Road Racing Team for the Baja 1000. The team is fielding IndyCar star Alexander Rossi, (…)
Off Road 19hr ago
SCORE Baja 1000 live streaming
The entry list for the BFGoodrich Tires 52nd SCORE Baja 1000 presented by 4 Wheel Parts having grown to 273 vehicles through late (…)
North American Racing 22hr ago
Mickey Nickos, noted IRL engine builder, dies
Former Indy Racing League engine builder Mickey Nickos has died unexpectedly, according to his son Dale, who worked alongside the (…)
IMSA 23hr ago
Bourdais, Barbosa headed to JDC-Miller
The JDC-Miller Motorsports team will rely on two champions and former co-drivers to lead the team in 2020 as Sebastien Bourdais and Joao (…)
