Penske secures Advance Auto Parts deal for Blaney

Team Penske has announced a multiyear partnership with Advance Auto Parts for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series.

The company will be a primary sponsor on Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang in four races. Blaney will drive the Advance Auto Parts colors in the NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15), Richmond Raceway (April 19), Watkins Glen (Aug. 16), and Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 19).

“We welcome one of the most established and innovative companies in the automotive aftermarket parts industry to Team Penske,” said team owner Roger Penske. “Advance focuses on executing with excellence in their business, and we bring those same goals and principles to the racetrack every weekend. We are excited to have Advance on board with Ryan and the No. 12 Ford team next season and look forward to growing our partnership for the future.”

In addition to its four-race primary sponsorship, Advance Auto Parts will be an associate sponsor on the No. 12 Ford for the full season.

Among the sponsors on Blaney’s car in 2019 were Menards, Body Armor, PPG, and Money Lion.

“Everyone at Team Penske is excited to have Advance Auto Parts join the team as a new partner in 2020,” said Blaney. “We’re honored to carry their brand on the No. 12 Ford Mustang next season and hopefully this is the start of a great partnership both on and off the track.”