GMS ends Xfinity program

GMS Racing has confirmed that it will not field an Xfinity Series program next year.

“We have decided that in the best interest of the organization we will put our complete focus on our Gander Trucks and ARCA Racing Series programs in 2020,” said team president Mike Beam. “We can’t thank John Hunter [Nemechek] and everyone that has been involved in our Xfinity effort over the past four years enough for their hard work and dedication to the organization. We wish John Hunter the best in his future endeavors.”

Nemechek (pictured) qualified for the playoffs and finished seventh in his first full season in the Xfinity Series. It was also his first season with GMS.

Maury Gallagher began fielding a Xfinity Series team for his son, Spencer, in 2016. After running seven races in ’16, the team went full-time in ’17 with Gallagher while also running a second car in select races. In 2018, Gallagher picked up the organization’s first and only victory at Talladega Superspeedway.

In 116 starts in the Xfinity Series, GMS Racing has one victory, 38 top-10 finishes, and 12 top-five finishes. Nemechek was the highest-finishing driver in the point standings in team history.

Next year GMS will field four full-time trucks in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Brett Moffitt, the 2018 series champion, and Sheldon Creed are returning to the organization.

Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith have recently been announced as newcomers to the organization. A fifth truck will be run with Sam Mayer in select races. Mayer will also run in the ARCA Racing Series for the company.