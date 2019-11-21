The second year of the Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty will make nine stops across the country. The tour kicks off in March with a planned event in California—details to be announced—before crossing the country for the first of three Pro-Am weekends where Global Time Attack and SCCA Time Trials will share the track at Road Atlanta.

“We’re really excited about the Pro-Am weekends,” said Jon Krolewicz, SCCA Time Trials Program Manager. “It will work a lot like an NHRA weekend where the Sportsman classes run between Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock rounds allowing participants and spectators alike to get the most value.”

Following Road Atlanta, the tour will head to Carolina Motorsports Park on Memorial Day weekend and make its first-ever trips to Texas and Washington in June, with visits to the new layout at Eagles Canyon, followed by the second Pro-Am weekend of the season at The Ridge Motorsports Park.

Fourth of July weekend may be the most nostalgic event, as the tour makes a stop at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on the 75th anniversary of the first ever SCCA Competition event, at the same location.

“The first SCCA competition ever held was a Time Trial at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in 1945,” said Krolewicz. “It’s very special to come back 75 years later to hold a very similar event; to celebrate the longevity of the Club and competition style is remarkable.”

Two weeks later the tour will visit GingerMan Raceway in Michigan followed by a stop in Ohio at Nelson Ledges Road Course in early August before wrapping up with a third Pro-Am weekend at New Jersey Motorsports Park. The Tour points to the third annual Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials Nationals Powered by Hagerty, scheduled for September 17-20 at NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

2020 Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty Schedule:

Round 1: March 28/29, Location TBA, CA

Round 2: May 8/9, Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA

Round 3: May 23/24, Carolina Motorsports Park, Kershaw, SC

Round 4: June 6/7, Eagles Canyon Raceway, Decatur, TX

Round 5: June 13/14, The Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, WA

Round 6: July 3/4, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Thompson, CT

Round 7: July 18/19, GingerMan Raceway, South Haven, MI

Round 8: August 8/9, Nelson Ledges Road Course, Garrettsville, OH

Round 9: August 29/30, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ

Time Trials Nationals: September 17-20, NCM Motorsports Park, Bowling Green, KY