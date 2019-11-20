12 cars entered for WEC Rookie Test

A provisional entry list for the FIA WEC’s Bahrain Rookie Test on December 15 features 12 cars and a host of notable names.

In LMP1, there are two Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 HYBRIDs and a single Rebellion R-13. Neither of Team LNT’s Ginetta G60-LT-P1s are currently down to run.

In the two Toyotas, current factory drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Brendon Hartley join the team’s previously confirmed trio of drivers. Racing Team Nederland driver Nyck de Vries, High Class Racing (and Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC Challenge Driver) Kenta Yamashita and test and reserve driver Thomas Laurent were all announced prior to this list being published. Rebellion, meanwhile, has no drivers listed yet.

LMP2 has four cars listed, three Goodyear-shod ORECAs and the G-Drive Racing Aurus, which will race in Bahrain as a guest car and run on Michelin tires.

The Aurus 01 will be driven by reigning ELMS LMP3 champion Mikkel Jensen, Jonathan Cochet, Harrison Newey and ex-F1 man Roberto Merhi.

The only other name confirmed at this stage is Danish driver Michael Markussen aboard the High Class Racing ORECA. He is out testing ahead of what RACER understands is a 2020 LMP2 drive with a new team to the formula that has yet to be announced. The other two cars are the JOTA and Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECAs, which have no drivers currently named.

In the GTE ranks, four of the six Pro full-season cars will take part along with a single Team Project 1 GTE Am Porsche.

Aston Martin Racing is the absentee here, neither of its Vantage AMRs staying on in Bahrain to test after the eight-hour race. AF Corse’s pair of Ferraris and Porsche’s two 911 RSR 19s will turn laps, however. The No. 71 AF 488 will be driven by factory driver Alessandro Pier Guidi and Dane Nicklas Nielsen (who has been driving with AF Corse in Am this year). AF’s No. 51 example has no names attached yet.

The only driver listed for Porsche is previously confirmed Dutchman Job van Uitert, who is down to drive the No. 91. He is due to compete with G-Drive Racing in Bahrain in the WEC meeting before the test, alongside his 2019 ELMS teammates Roman Rusinov and Jean-Eric Vergne.

Vincent Abril (who took part in the WEC race at Shanghai with Proton Competition in Am) will drive with Team Project 1 alongside American Maxwell Root, a Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA regular and IMSA Hurley Haywood GT3 Cup Scholarship winner.

The test will run between 10:00-12:00 in the morning before an afternoon session from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, December 15.