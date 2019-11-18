Vote on Laguna Seca manager set for Tuesday

Monterey County’s board of supervisors will select its next manager for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Tuesday morning. The session is open to the public.

Three management proposals have been chosen as finalists for the five-member board to review.

Either A & D Narigi, LLC (A&D), represented by former Monterey Plaza hotel general manager John Narigi; Laguna Seca Management, LLC (LSM), a five-person team led by Long Beach Grand Prix co-founder Chris Pook; and the county’s current Laguna Seca manager, the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula (SCRAMP), will receive the formal nomination to negotiate with the county to assume control of the park that contains the world famous road course.

However, the selection of A & D is considered little more than a formality (see Recommended Management Agreement). In a pair of e-mails received by LSM and SCRAMP last week, both parties were notified by assistant county administrative officer (ACAO) Dewayne Woods that “the County is now in negotiations with another proposer for management services at Laguna Seca Recreational Area.”

LSM and SCRAMP have been given five minutes apiece on the schedule to state their case.

The public portion of the meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., at the Monterey County Government Center, 168 West Alisal Street, in Salinas, Calif.