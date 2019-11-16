JGR dominates Homestead Cup practice

Three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title contenders swept the top spots in final practice Saturday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

All three were from Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kyle Busch led the way at 168.966 mph (31.959 seconds). Martin Truex Jr. was second quickest at 168.460 mph with Denny Hamlin third at 168.276 mph.

The 50-minute session was the only track time that teams will get before the green flag in the season finale, following yesterday’s rainout of practice and the subsequent decision to ditch qualifying in favor of today’s practice session.

Completing the top five were Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski at 167.894 mph and Joey Logano at 167.847 mph. Sixth quickest was the third Penske driver, Ryan Blaney. His fastest lap was 167.306 mph.

Chase Elliott was seventh fastest at 167.110 mph. Kyle Larson was eighth fastest at 166.913 mph.

Kevin Harvick was the slowest of the title contenders at ninth fastest with a lap of 166.805 mph. Erik Jones rounded out the top 10 at 166.754 mph.

In the best 10 consecutive lap average stats it was Hamlin fastest over Kyle Busch, Truex, Blaney, Larson, Keselowski, Harvick, Logano, Clint Bowyer, and Aric Almirola.

Keselowski ran the most laps in practice with 58.

UP NEXT: Ford EcoBoost 400 at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.