Rain forces cancellation of Friday NASCAR practice at Homestead

Rain has forced a change to championship weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams did not get on track Friday for either of the two practices that were on the schedule. Rain first moved into the area during opening Xfinity Series practice (2:35-3:35 p.m. ET), which made for an abbreviated session and then a long day of waiting out the weather and trying to dry the track for the next activity.

In addition to both Cup Series practices being canceled, final Xfinity Series practice and Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying were also scrapped.

NASCAR officials have subsequently decided that Cup Series teams will get a 50-minute practice session Saturday afternoon. It will take place from 2:05-2:50 p.m. ET and will replace qualifying, which was scheduled for that same time.

The lineup for the championship race, the Ford EcoBoost 400, will be set by owner points.

As such, championship contenders Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick will start on the front row. Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch, the other two title finalists, will make up row two.