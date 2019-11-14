Former hotel GM recommended to lead Laguna Seca

Monterey assistant county administrative officer (ACAO) Dewayne Woods will put forward the name of A & D Narigi Consulting, LLC (A&D), as the new track manager to select for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during a board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, November 19.

Former Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa general manager John Narigi is expected to take charge of the facility, under the direction and supervision of Woods, provided A&D receives approval by the board.

In a board report approved by the ACAO, the supervisors are urged to sign Narigi’s firm to a three-year contract: “It is recommended that the Board of Supervisors: a. Receive a presentation summarizing the proposals received for management of Laguna Seca Recreation Area; b. Approve a management agreement from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2023 between the County of Monterey and A&D Narigi Consulting, LLC for management services at Laguna Seca Recreation Area; and c. Authorize the Chair of the Board to execute the Agreement.”

Proposals from three potential vendors are included in the materials prepared for the board, with the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula (SCRAMP), the track’s one and only track manager since its inception in 1957, and Laguna Seca Management LLC (LSM), formed by Long Beach co-founder Chris Pook, positioned alongside A&D.

Of the three, only A&D has a contract prepared and ready for execution by the county.

In the comparative summary put forth by the ACAO, A&D’s bid is presented with favor, while numerous items, including a desire for managerial autonomy, are listed as negative aspects of SCRAMP’s proposal:

“In general A & D Consulting, LLC (A&D) and Laguna Seca Management, LLC (LSM) are similar in fiscal provisions and length of term. Major differences exist in LSM submittal to have a piggyback contract for Executive Oversight & Forward Planning at a cost of $108,000 annually for term of contract totaling $324,000, and LSM appears to be heavy on executive level support. Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula (SCRAMP) differs most from other proposers in overall costs to County and requirement for exclusive rights and autonomy which suggest more of a concessionaire type agreement with County holding all financial risk and investment responsibility without commensurate guarantee of return. SCRAMP additionally requires exclusion of substantial County costs from Net Operating Income related to items such as fleet maintenance, information technology services, safety services (i.e. sheriff staffing), and any agreements SCRAMP determines incur a negative financial position.”

Once the anticipated transition from SCRAMP to A&D is complete, additional hand-picked managers are expected to be confirmed.