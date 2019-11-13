TV ratings: NASCAR Phoenix

NASCAR’s field-setting weekend for its championship finale proved a downer in TV audience, with all three races at Phoenix posting year-on-year declines.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series round from ISM Raceway averaged a 1.63 household rating and 2.6 million viewers on NBC. That was down from a 2.03/3.3m for this race last year on the same network.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, also over the air on NBC, averaged 0.72/1.1m, down from a 0.91/1.4m.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series race Friday night averaged a 0.27/401,000 on FS1 also down slightly from last year’s 444,000 viewers (the rating number was unavailable).