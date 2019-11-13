PODCAST: Landon Cassill

Landon Cassill has never won a NASCAR national series race. He’s never contended for a championship.

But Cassill has been in victory lane and owns championship rings because he was a test driver for Jimmie Johnson. The 30-year-old is also one of the few who can say he got his NASCAR start with Rick Hendrick. Unfortunately, Cassill has also had sponsorships slip right through his fingers, and lost rides as a result.

Cassill has experienced nearly everything a driver can in the sport, and it means he has plenty of stories to share. This week Cassill digs into being a full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver this year with StarCom Racing and why it’s a good fit for him as well as: