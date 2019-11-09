Allgaier clinches Championship 4 spot in Phoenix Xfinity

Justin Allgaier’s timing was impeccable.

After a pit road speeding penalty and a subsequent spin KO’d the winning chances of polesitter Christopher Bell, Allgaier took full advantage, leading the final 66 laps of Saturday’s Desert Diamond West Valley 200 to win for the first time this season and advance to next week’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

SEE YOU IN MIAMI! @J_Allgaier will race for a championship thanks to this 🏁 at @ISMRaceway! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/o76CKyl9S1 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) November 9, 2019

Allgaier joins the so-called Big Three of Bell, Saturday’s runner-up Cole Custer and third-place finisher Tyler Reddick in the title race. Custer clinched his spot after running third in the second 45-lap stage. Reddick, the defending series champion, earned his spot on points after saving fuel over the final 79-lap green-flag run.

Allgaier won the race wearing a helmet designed by his six-year-old daughter, Harper.

“This is the first time I’ve won with Harper’s helmet in the car, and it means a lot,” Allgaier said. “To have the speed that we’ve had (this year) and not be able to pull off (a win) has been disappointing. These guys have rallied behind it. We said when we came here that we need to come here and get a win so we could go to Homestead, and we did that…

"We had a hot rod today!" @J_Allgaier explains why this win means so much to him both personally and professionally. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/j9eMEYHtSB — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) November 9, 2019

“We had a hotrod today. I don’t think we could have beaten the 20 (Bell), but when he made his mistake, we capitalized on it. That’s what it’s all about…

“No question (not winning) is a weight on your shoulders, man,” Allgaier continued. You can’t even begin to describe it.”

Custer was closing fast at the finish and cut Allgaier’s lead of more than three seconds to .810 seconds at the checkered flag on Lap 200.

“I was giving it all I had,” Custer said. “I was really struggling with the brake pedal. I kind of lost it at the start of the run. I had to save the whole run until like 15 laps to go, and then I just let it happen. I just came up a little bit short, but I think that was the best run we’ve had at Phoenix in a long time.

“I’m looking forward to Homestead, and hopefully we can do one spot better.”

The top four drivers in the Playoff standings entering Saturday’s race were the four who will compete for the championship at Homestead. Missing out on points were sixth-place finisher Austin Cindric, eighth-place Chase Briscoe, ninth-place Michael Annett and 10th-place Noah Gragson.

John Hunter Nemechek ran fourth behind Reddick followed by an impressive Zane Smith, who tied his career-best result in his 10th Xfinity Series start.

Bell won the first two stages, bringing his total of stage victories for the season to 22, but was flagged for speeding .03 mph over tolerance under caution at the end of Stage 2. After restarting from the rear, Bell climbed to eighth before spinning out while trying to cut the apron off Turn 2.

“I feel like I gave up a winner,” said Bell, whose focus nevertheless has been on next weekend’s race at Homestead, where he turned in a disappointing performance in the title event last year.

“This is what it’s all about,” Bell said. “It all comes down to this one next week. I’m ready for it. I feel really good about where we’re at, and our car is going to be extremely strong next week.

“We’ve prepared a ton for this. Ever since we left Homestead last year, we knew that this race was where we needed to improve. Pretty much all year long, we’ve been focused on Homestead.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – 21st Annual Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200

ISM Raceway

Avondale, Arizona

Saturday, November 9, 2019

1. (5) Justin Allgaier (P), Chevrolet, 200.

2. (2) Cole Custer (P), Ford, 200.

3. (4) Tyler Reddick (P), Chevrolet, 200.

4. (13) John Hunter Nemechek #, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (6) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 200.

6. (7) Austin Cindric (P), Ford, 200.

7. (14) Justin Haley #, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (3) Chase Briscoe # (P), Ford, 200.

9. (9) Michael Annett (P), Chevrolet, 200.

10. (12) Noah Gragson # (P), Chevrolet, 200.

11. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 199.

12. (15) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 199.

13. (16) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.

14. (19) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 199.

15. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 199.

16. (1) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota, 199.

17. (27) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 199.

18. (10) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198.

19. (21) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 198.

20. (17) Brandon Brown #, Chevrolet, 198.

21. (25) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 198.

22. (33) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 197.

23. (32) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 197.

24. (22) Joey Gase, Toyota, 196.

25. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, 196.

26. (29) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 195.

27. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 195.

28. (38) Bobby Earnhardt, Toyota, 193.

29. (37) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 193.

30. (11) Riley Herbst(i), Toyota, 163.

31. (36) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Oil Cooler, 58.

32. (34) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Vibration, 58.

33. (24) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, Engine, 55.

34. (30) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, Brakes, 55.

35. (28) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, Brakes, 39.

36. (26) Bayley Currey(i), Chevrolet, Brakes, 34.

37. (20) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Brakes, 32.

38. (18) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Suspension, 27.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.936 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 52 Mins, 13 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.810 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 23 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell (P) 1-48;T. Reddick (P) 49;C. Bell (P) 50-93;T. Reddick (P) 94;C. Custer (P) 95-98;J. Allgaier (P) 99-117;T. Reddick (P) 118;J. Clements 119-120;C. Briscoe # (P) 121-134;J. Allgaier (P) 135-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell (P) 2 times for 92 laps; Justin Allgaier (P) 2 times for 85 laps; Chase Briscoe # (P) 1 time for 14 laps; Cole Custer (P) 1 time for 4 laps; Tyler Reddick (P) 3 times for 3 laps; Jeremy Clements 1 time for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 20,7,00,2,98,1,19,8,23,22

Stage #2 Top Ten: 20,7,00,2,1,98,22,23,9,8