The Week in IndyCar, listener Q&A part 2

A marathon close to our two-part listener Q&A session on The Week In IndyCar podcast after a fascinating stretch where the sale of IndyCar and IMS continued to dominate the questions submitted via social media.
Le Mans/WEC 27m ago
Rebellion and Ginetta upstage Toyota in first Shanghai practice
Rebellion Racing’s No. 1 R-13 Gibson topped the opening Free Practice session of the FIA WEC weekend in Shanghai. America’s Gustavo Menezes (…)
Formula 1 15hr ago
Williams ‘delighted’ with 2021 regulations
Claire Williams says her team is “delighted” with the 2021 regulations that were announced last week in Austin, as they provide (…)
Formula 1 19hr ago
Seidl pleased how quickly McLaren rectified Mexico woes
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl is relieved his team could move on quickly from its struggles in Mexico with a strong double-points (…)
NASCAR 19hr ago
Ricky Stenhouse Jr interview: "All this definitely lights a fire under me"
The last place this writer expected to find Ricky Stenhouse was walking out of a barber shop, but sure enough, that’s where he was (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 19hr ago
Strong partner and vendor support for HSR Classic Daytona 24
Next week’s Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona presented by IMSA will be the biggest running of the twice-around-the-clock (…)
Insights & Analysis 19hr ago
INSIGHT: Divisive? Sure. Best ever? Quite possibly
Lewis Hamilton is a divisive figure. That much is obvious. You only need to look at reader comments or social media replies – probably (…)
Podcasts 19hr ago
NASCAR Interview: David Gilliland
David Gilliland is retired from full-time racing in NASCAR’s Cup Series, but he is still plenty involved in the sport. Gilliland is one (…)
NHRA 20hr ago
INSIGHT: The house that Connie Kalitta built
Connie Kalitta throws his employees two Christmas parties. The founder of one of the most successful organizations in the NHRA hosts the (…)
IMSA 21hr ago
From Supercross to Lamborghini: Chad Reed looks to IMSA future
From a harrowing two-wheel incident to a now four-wheel champion, it’s been an unpredictable year for racer Chad Reed. It was only (…)
International Racing 22hr ago
De Silvestro to quit Supercars
Simona De Silvestro has announced via social media that she will not continue as a full-time driver in Australia’s Supercars series next (…)
