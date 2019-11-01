The Week In IndyCar, Nov. 1, listener Q&A

It’s time for the listener Q&A session on The Week In IndyCar podcast, starting with the driver changes at Arrow McLaren SP, featuring your questions submitted via social media.
NASCAR 12m ago
Bowyer leads opening Texas practice
Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch were fastest in opening NASCAR Cup Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway. Neither driver is still in the (…)
Formula 1 20m ago
ESPN, F1 sign new three-year U.S. broadcast deal
Formula 1 will remain on ESPN and ABC through 2022 following the completion of a new three-year deal between the broadcaster and the (…)
NASCAR 37m ago
Hamlin plans offseason shoulder surgery
Denny Hamlin will have offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Associated Press first reported Hamlin’s (…)
Le Mans/WEC 1hr ago
Michelin selected to supply tires for WEC Hypercar class
The Automobile Club de l’Ouest revealed today that Michelin has been selected to supply tires for the upcoming Hypercar Prototype FIA WEC (…)
Lucas Oil Off Road 2hr ago
LOORRS announces 2020 championship schedule
The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO has announced its schedule for the 2020 season. The short course off road (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Verstappen leads Vettel and Albon at bumpy COTA
Max Verstappen set the fastest time of first practice at the United States Grand Prix as drivers fought with cold conditions and an (…)
Team USA Scholarship 2hr ago
More Formula Ford action in store for Huffaker, Green at Walter Hayes Trophy
A memorable Team USA Scholarship experience is drawing toward a close for Scott Huffaker and Josh Green — but they still have plenty of (…)
Road to Indy 2hr ago
Road to Indy adopts frontal protection device
The Road to Indy will mandate the use of its first enhanced cockpit safety device ahead of the 2020 Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000, and (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Firestone promotes Adams to director of race tire engineering
Firestone chief race tire engineer Cara Adams (pictured above) has been promoted to the Bridgestone/Firestone’s (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Go Fas confirms Stewart-Haas alliance
Go Fas Racing will have a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing beginning in 2020, the team announced Friday. The single-car operation (…)
