Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VIDEO: SVRA at Coronado

VIDEO: SVRA at Coronado

Videos

VIDEO: SVRA at Coronado

By 2 hours ago

By: |

A #TBT look back at some classic SVRA vintage action: Hagerty presents a fun lap from a few years ago with Jeff Garrett in his 1967 Ford Mustang at Coronado.

, Videos, Vintage Motorsport / Historic

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2019/11/07/video-svra-at-coronado-racer/ VIDEO: SVRA at Coronado | RACER - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home