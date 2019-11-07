VIDEO: SVRA at Coronado

A #TBT look back at some classic SVRA vintage action: Hagerty presents a fun lap from a few years ago with Jeff Garrett in his 1967 Ford Mustang at Coronado.
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 2hr ago
IMRRC archives will benefit from Dyson Foundation grant
The International Motor Racing Research Center was the beneficiary of a recent grant by the Dyson Foundation that will improve the (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 2hr ago
SCCA Soloist Olivia Hammac is finalist for SportsKid of the Year
Back in early September, Olivia Hammac, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, earned her first win at the 2019 Tire Rack Solo Nationals in the (…)
Videos 16hr ago
VIDEO: Robin Miller with Roger Penske
RACER’s Robin Miller catches up with Roger Penske, to explore his purchase of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT IndyCar (…)
IndyCar 18hr ago
PFANNER: Seven weeks that changed racing
One cannot underestimate the profound impact of Monday’s blockbuster announcement of Penske Entertainment purchasing the Indianapolis Motor (…)
Podcasts 18hr ago
The Week in IndyCar, Nov. 6, with Bobby Rahal
Racing legend Bobby Rahal joins us for The Week In IndyCar to discuss Roger Penske’s purchase of the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis (…)
Bikes 19hr ago
Interview: Alex Lowes
Third-place finisher in the 2019 World SuperBike Championship, Alex Lowes is trading the blue of Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team for Kawasaki (…)Presented by Monster Energy
IndyCar 20hr ago
Cooling issue the last hurdle for aeroscreen
Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais says improved cockpit cooling is the last significant hurdle to clear for IndyCar’s new-for-2020 (…)
Formula 1 21hr ago
Ricciardo explains Renault turnaround vs McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo believes Renault’s ability to get more out of its car in race trim than qualifying is a sign that it has a tougher car (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 21hr ago
Petersen Museum to premiere film about Lella Lombardi
ABOVE: Lella Lombardi in a March 761 at the 1976 Brazilian GP. The Petersen Automotive Museum will offer a special premiere (…)
Formula 1 22hr ago
Mercedes needs to keep delivering for Hamilton – Wolff
Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton can match Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 records as soon as next season, as long as Mercedes can (…)
