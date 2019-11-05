Herbst lands full-time Gibbs Xfinity ride

Riley Herbst will join Joe Gibbs Racing’s stable of full-time Xfinity Series drivers next season.

Herbst will drive the No. 18 Toyota Supra beginning in 2020, contending for Rookie of the Year honors. Monster Energy, ORCA Coolers, and Terrible’s, already supporters of Herbst, will move into the series with him.

“I’m very excited to compete full-time next season in the Xfinity Series in the iconic No. 18,” said Herbst. “I’ve enjoyed the transition to the Xfinity car this season, learned a ton and look forward to continuing to learn next season and improve each and every week. I’m eager to get started and have Monster Energy back with me and can’t wait for Daytona.”

A crew chief for Herbst and the team will be announced at a later date. Herbst will be teammates with the returning Brandon Jones and fellow rookie Harrison Burton.

Herbst has been a part of the Gibbs organization since 2017 when he joined its driver development program. He has competed in the ARCA Series for JGR and has had a limited number of starts in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

In June 2018, Herbst made his Xfinity Series debut at Iowa with a seventh-place finish. To date, Herbst has run nine Xfinity Series races with four top-10 finishes.

“Riley has been a part of Joe Gibbs Racing for three years through the ARCA program and now the Xfinity Series,” said Steve DeSouza, executive vice president of Xfinity Series and development for JGR. “Each week Riley shows improvement and growth, whether it is in the Xfinity Series Supra, the ARCA Series Camry, or even the Toyota Tundras at KBM.

“Riley continues to work hard on gaining experience and becoming more comfortable behind the wheel and I think next year will be no different as he competes full-time for Rookie of the Year, race wins, and the Xfinity Series championship.”