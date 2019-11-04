Petrobras and McLaren end partnership

Petrobras and McLaren have announced an end to their technical and commercial partnership by mutual consent after two years.

The Brazilian fuel and oil company signed with McLaren at the start of 2018 but a plan to introduce its own fuel this year was delayed. It was then reported that the partnership would be terminated early after a Brazilian minister claimed the deal did not represent value for money, and with two races remaining – including the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos – the split has been confirmed.

“We would like to thank Petrobras for their partnership and support,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said. “We have great respect for their technical and scientific capabilities, and there is no doubt the company’s technicians have made substantial progress in the time we have been working together. We wish everyone at Petrobras every success and hope to see them back in the sport again in the future.”

Petrobras branding appeared on the McLaren car as well as overalls and team wear, and in announcing the split both sides said “the partnership produced clear technological advances in fuels and lubricants and identified opportunities for future collaborations in commercial, technology and social responsibility fields between the two companies”.

Roberto Castello Branco, Petrobras CEO, reiterated the partnership did benefit the company from a technical standpoint as well as increasing awareness globally.

“We recognize the importance of McLaren in global motorsport and we are very satisfied with the results delivered during the two years of our partnership” Castello Branco said.

“The project allowed Petrobras to develop high-technology gasoline and lubricants through research with new raw materials and tests performed in extreme conditions. The technological development will be used in lubricant and fuel products. We see in McLaren a commitment to innovation and also the possibility of future partnerships.”