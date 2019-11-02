Harvick surges to pole at Texas

The fall at Texas Motor Speedway still belongs to Kevin Harvick.

Having won the last two playoff races at Texas, Harvick (P) and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team will begin the quest for three straight from the pole. Harvick was the fastest driver in single-car qualifying Saturday night, scoring his sixth pole of the season with a lap of 189.707 mph (28.465s).

The pole is the 31st of Harvick’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career and second at Texas.

The fastest lap of the weekend helped @kevinharvick win his sixth #BuschPole of the season! Ride along during his lap at @txmotorspeedway. pic.twitter.com/eHCAqJiOxq — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 2, 2019

Joining Harvick on the front row is Erik Jones, who qualified the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at 188.890 mph.

Completing the top five were Denny Hamlin (P) at 188.712 mph, Kurt Busch at 188.436 mph, and Alex Bowman at 188.357 mph. Hamlin is looking to sweep the races at Texas after finding victory lane in the spring race.

Qualifying sixth was Aric Almirola at 188.317 mph, with SHR teammate Daniel Suarez seventh at 188.003 mph. Starting eighth will be Brad Keselowski at 187.976 mph, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ninth at 187.931 mph. Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top 10 at 187.891 mph.

Six playoff drivers qualified outside the top 10.

Joey Logano was 11th fastest at 187.793 mph and Kyle Busch was 12th at 187.735 mph. Starting 13th will be Kyle Larson at 187.617 mph while Chase Elliott was 14th at 187.389 mph and Ryan Blaney was 15th at 187.233 mph.

The lowest qualifying playoff driver was Martin Truex Jr. in 17th at 187.091 mph. Truex is already locked into the Championship 4.

John Hunter Nemechek will start 29th in his Cup Series debut. Nemechek is finishing out the year replacing Matt Tifft in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

The cars of Austin Dillon, Stenhouse, and Jimmie Johnson failed pre-qualifying inspection twice. All will start the race where they qualified, however, the car chiefs for Stenhouse and Dillon were ejected while the engineer for Johnson was sent home. All three drivers will lose 15 minutes of practice next weekend.

UP NEXT: AAA Texas 500 at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.