Busch signs multi-year extension with Chip Ganassi Racing

Kurt Busch will remain a Chip Ganassi Racing driver for a few more years.

Busch and Ganassi announced Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway that the 2004 Cup Series champion has signed a multi-year extension with the team. Busch will not only remain the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet, but sponsor Monster Energy has also signed a new multi-year deal.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be making this announcement,” said team owner Chip Ganassi. “We have developed a great relationship with Rodney Sacks and everyone at Monster Energy. We look forward to this partnership lasting for a very long time.

“As for Kurt, I must say that I have been nothing but impressed with him both in and outside of the car. He has such great instincts behind the wheel, has been tremendous with all our partners, and everyone on the shop floor feeds off his intensity on the track and his enthusiasm off it.”

The 2020 season will be Busch’s 20th full season in the Cup Series. A 31-time winner, including the 2017 Daytona 500, Busch joined CGR this year and made the playoffs with a victory at Kentucky Speedway over the summer. Busch has won at least one race over the last six seasons.

Monster Energy has been a long-time supporter of Busch. In 2016 while Busch was still with Stewart-Haas Racing, the company expanded its motorsports presence with a primary sponsor on his car and followed Busch to CGR.

“Chip made me an offer that I couldn’t refuse,” Busch said. “For me, personally, it is the fun and refreshing atmosphere working with Matt McCall and all the team here at Chip Ganassi Racing. All signs pointed toward, ‘let’s keep going; let’s keep winning.’ It has also been fans, continuing to work with Monster Energy, the chance to be part of the Next Gen car introduction in 2021, along with building on our successes in 2019 that together makes it an easy decision to continue here at Chip Ganassi Racing.

“Monster has been with me for nearly a decade and they are so much fun to work with; it is just a natural fit. The outreach of fans to me this year has been inspiring to hear all of them encourage me to keep racing. Additionally, I have enjoyed sending veterans and active-duty military to the races this year through our relationship with VetTix.org. This is a chance for me to continue being part of something that I have really enjoyed.”